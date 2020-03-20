- Never Expires!
Purchase a gift card for you or someone else for a future tour onboard The Maine Brew Bus. This fun gift never expires!
Quick Details
Tour Location: Maine Brew Bus Instagram Live
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced mandates in the State of Maine that currently prevent our brewery, winery, and distillery partners from hosting any guests on their premises.
We do not know how long this will last, but we know that you are thirsty for information.
For the first time ever we have created Virtual Brewery Tours that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home!
Offered daily at 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, these 30-minute tours will be hosted on Instagram Live and will feature owners from throughout Maine reporting directly from their breweries. Learn about how they are reacting to sudden changes, and see how they are able to adapt to new methods to get beer directly to the consumers.
While you are watching, sit back and enjoy a beer from the featured brewery or another local brewery that is close to you. Be sure to share what you are drinking and ask your questions right on the live feed. We will be sure to get as many answers as possible during every tour.
Help us to support our local partners with our all-new Virtual Brewery Tours!
Please note that tour stops may change without notice due to events and availability of staff at each venue.
Tuesday, March 24th, 2020
Wednesday, March 25th, 2020
Thursday, March 26th, 2020
Friday, March 27th, 2020
Saturday, March 21st, 2020
Sunday, March 22nd, 2020
Monday, March 23rd, 2020