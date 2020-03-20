The COVID-19 pandemic has forced mandates in the State of Maine that currently prevent our brewery, winery, and distillery partners from hosting any guests on their premises.

We do not know how long this will last, but we know that you are thirsty for information.

For the first time ever we have created Virtual Brewery Tours that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home!

Offered daily at 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, these 30-minute tours will be hosted on Instagram Live and will feature owners from throughout Maine reporting directly from their breweries. Learn about how they are reacting to sudden changes, and see how they are able to adapt to new methods to get beer directly to the consumers.