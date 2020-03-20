VIRTUAL BREWERY TOURS

Quick Details

  • Drink Type: Beer
  • Ages: Ages 21+ only
  • Duration: 30 minutes
  • Time: Afternoon

Map Marker Tour Location: Maine Brew Bus Instagram Live

TOUR MAINE BREWERIES AND DRINK BEER WITH US...FROM YOUR HOME!

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced mandates in the State of Maine that currently prevent our brewery, winery, and distillery partners from hosting any guests on their premises.

We do not know how long this will last, but we know that you are thirsty for information.

For the first time ever we have created Virtual Brewery Tours that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home!

Offered daily at 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, these 30-minute tours will be hosted on Instagram Live and will feature owners from throughout Maine reporting directly from their breweries. Learn about how they are reacting to sudden changes, and see how they are able to adapt to new methods to get beer directly to the consumers.

While you are watching, sit back and enjoy a beer from the featured brewery or another local brewery that is close to you. Be sure to share what you are drinking and ask your questions right on the live feed. We will be sure to get as many answers as possible during every tour.

Help us to support our local partners with our all-new Virtual Brewery Tours!

Watch all tours live on the Maine Brew Bus Instagram page!

Please note that tour stops may change without notice due to events and availability of staff at each venue.

VIRTUAL BREWERY TOUR SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020

  • 3:00 PM EDT – Brady Frost of Yes Brewing in Westbrook, ME
  • 4:00 PM EDT – TBD
  • 5:00 PM EDT – TBD

Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

  • 3:00 PM EDT – TBD
  • 4:00 PM EDT – TBD
  • 5:00 PM EDT – TBD

Thursday, March 26th, 2020

  • 3:00 PM EDT – TBD
  • 4:00 PM EDT – TBD
  • 5:00 PM EDT – Heather and Nathan Sanborn of Rising Tide Brewing in Portland, ME

Friday, March 27th, 2020

  • 3:00 PM EDT – TBD
  • 4:00 PM EDT – TBD
  • 5:00 PM EDT – TBD

PAST VIRTUAL BREWERY TOURS

Saturday, March 21st, 2020

  • David Rowland of SoMe Brewing and York Beach Beer Company, York, ME
  • Michael Schuler of Nonesuch River Brewing Company, Scarborough, ME
  • Chris Morley of Mason’s Brewing Company, Brewer, ME

Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

  • John and Tina Bonney of Foundation Brewing Company, Portland, ME
  • Paul and Abraham Lorrain of Funky Bow Beer Company, Lyman, ME
  • Stephen Genthner of Blank Canvas Brewery, Brewer, ME

Monday, March 23rd, 2020

  • Michael LaCharite of Brewery Extrava, Portland, ME
  • Richard Ruggiero of Liberator Brewing Company, Rockland, ME

RELATED TOURS